Lewis Page made 35 appearances for Harrogate Town during the 2021/22 campaign. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 25-year-old former West Ham United defender is one of eight out-of-contract players not to be offered a new deal by the Sulphurites and is set to leave Wetherby Road this summer.

But, having reluctantly decided against extending the stay of a man whom he described as “one of the best left-backs in League Two” earlier this year, Weaver isn’t completely ruling out the possibility of a reunion with Page.

“Lewis Page is someone who we really wanted to keep at the club,” the Town boss told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“I think he is a very good footballer. He is certainly more than talented enough to stay here, but he’s had a few unfortunate injuries this season and finished the season injured.

“We’ve got to be mindful of how many injuries he’s picked up in the last year. He’s been really unlucky, but this foot problem has dragged on and I didn’t want to be in the position where we are starting next season with our first-choice left-back carrying a knock.

“He is going to head back down south to where he lives, but what we have agreed with each other is that he doesn’t find a club down there or manage to sort out a move that he is happy with, then we’ll look at the situation again in the summer.

“If it gets to the stage in July where we haven’t managed to bring in a left-back, and we’re not going to snatch at that, and Pagey isn’t fixed up with something, then it’s possible that he could come back up here."

Page joined Harrogate from Exeter City last July and went on to make 35 appearances for the club, 28 of which came in League Two.

He scored one goal, a memorable free-kick that sealed a 3-1 derby triumph over Bradford City at Valley Parade in late February, but then went on to miss Town’s final 12 matches of the campaign due to a foot problem.

Joining Page in departing the Sulphurites this summer are goalkeeper Joe Cracknell, defender Ryan Fallowfield, midfielders Simon Power, Connor Kirby and Joe Leesley and striker Mark Beck, while the long-serving Lloyd Kerry has retired.