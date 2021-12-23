Harrogate Town left-back Lewis Page takes aim at the Tranmere Rovers goal during Tuesday evening’s EFL Trophy clash at Prenton Park. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Deservedly trailing at the break, the Sulphurites fought back to beat Tranmere Rovers 2-1 at Prenton Park on Tuesday night courtesy of goals from Jack Muldoon and Alex Pattison.

That win secured the club's place in the EFL Trophy’s last 16 where they will host Carlisle United in the New Year, but also helped generate a bit of a feel-good factor heading into the festive period.

“It was important to get a win after three defeats, it just creates a bit of momentum again, getting that winning feeling - you can’t beat it,” left-back Page told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“We wanted to make amends for the last few games where we felt we could have got results, so getting the result on Tuesday night, it was nice.

“And, we are one step closer to Wembley. The gaffer’s been saying that this is a good chance to win a trophy, so why not?

“We played Carlisle away a couple of weeks ago and got the win then, so hopefully we can do the same again in the next round.”

With their Boxing Day derby at Bradford City postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Bantams’ camp, Page and his team-mates now have a miniature festive break to look forward to having been given four days off as a reward for their performance at Tranmere in midweek.

“We’ll still be doing a bit of training, a bit of gym, we’ve got a run set for one of the days so that we keep on top of things, but also there is recovery time, which we need to be able to go again,” the 25-year-old former West Ham United defender explained.

“But, with me having moved up north, my missus’ family are coming up, so it will be nice to spend time with them and just enjoy the Christmas dinner.

“I’ll have a decent-sized Christmas dinner but I won’t go over the top. I just like to feel full up without going over the top.”

Town will report back for group training on December 26 and begin their preparations for their League Two showdown with Mansfield three days later.

But manager Simon Weaver said he was pleased to be able to give his charges a rare Christmas off.

“We’ve given the lads four days off now, so for the first time in people’s careers – including mine – we can go home and be with our children and families and enjoy Christmas,” he said.

“We’re going to take this opportunity because the reaction was so positive in the second half [at Tranmere] and maybe, for the first and only time in their careers, let the players have Christmas at home.

“But, everybody will be running on Friday and sending in a recorded 5k time. But, it’s that switch-off and being able to enjoy the festivities with the families that is important

“Then we’re back in Boxing Day, Monday, Tuesday and a big game on Wednesday.”