Lewis Cass in action during Harrogate Town's 1-1 draw at Cambridge United. Pictures: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

Harrogate Town right-back Lewis Cass was singled out for praise by his manager following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Cambridge United.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Sulphurites from League Two rivals Grimsby in the summer, capped an impressive all-round display by providing the assist for Stephen Duke-McKenna’s 52nd-minute equaliser at the Abbey Stadium.

And, while Simon Weaver was quick to acknowledge the former Newcastle United man’s offensive contribution, he was equally as impressed with his defensive work.

"I have to mention Lewis Cass’ contribution,” he told BBC Radio York. “Defensively, and attacking-wise, he was as good as anyone on the pitch on Saturday.

"It was a great cross, a great delivery into the box and I think he has been consistent in the first few games.

"He has played four games now and been very solid. He’s galloped forward, and he wants to do it. There’s a real drive about him and that’s why we went for him.”

Town fell behind when Louis Appere finished from close-range in the 18th minute of a first half which hosts Cambridge dominated. But the Sulphurites got back on terms six minutes after the break as Cass crossed from wide on the right for Duke-McKenna to volley home at the far post.

And, while Harrogate’s right-back was pleased to be able to contribute, he says that he intends for that assist to be just the first of many.

"Looking at the season, goal-contributions are something I want to contribute more,” Cass said.

"I want to get up the pitch a lot more and get my goal contributions up. I’ve done it so far, and Saturday is one, but hopefully there are many more to come.

"It was about hitting an area [with the delivery] when you get up there. We work a lot in training on where players are going to arrive, and when it happens so fast you can’t always pick someone out.

"You’ve got to put the ball into an area and hopefully someone is there. Dukey was, and it was a great finish.”

On Town’s performance as a whole against Cambridge, Cass added: “The first half wasn’t so great, but then the second half, we sort of did to them what they did to us before half-time.

"We got on top and won a lot of first and second balls and kept the majority of the play in their half.

"So, to come away from home and leave with a point, it’s a positive result.”