Levi Sutton to remain at Harrogate Town after agreeing new one-year deal

Levi Sutton will remain at Harrogate Town until at least the end of the 2025/26 season. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Levi Sutton has signed a new contract at Harrogate Town, which will keep him at Wetherby Road for another year.

The 28-year-old central midfielder is one of six Sulphurites players whose deal expires this summer to be offered fresh terms by manager Simon Weaver.

The former Bradford City man has followed experienced goalkeeper Mark Oxley in agreeing to stay put in North Yorkshire, just over a week after striker Josh March opted to leave the club to join League Two rivals Crewe Alexandra.

Meanwhile, centre-half Anthony O’Connor, the versatile Warren Burrell and veteran forward Jack Muldoon are still in the process of making up their minds on whether to put pen to paper on their contracts.

Sutton was in and out of Weaver’s starting line-up last term, but still featured 34 times for Town, taking his total club appearance to 94 across two spells.

He first spent time at the club in 2018 on loan from Scunthorpe, where he started his career at his hometown club.

The midfielder would then make the switch to Bradford City and accumulate close to 100 appearances for the Bantams before again opting to join up with Simon Weaver’s side in January 2023.