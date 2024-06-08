Levi Sutton confident of helping Harrogate Town reach ‘another level’ after signing new contract

Levi Sutton has signed a new contract at Harrogate Town. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Levi Sutton says he is confident of being able to help Harrogate Town reach “another level” during the 2024/25 campaign after putting pen to paper on a new contract.

The 27-year-old midfielder made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Sulphurites last term as they mounted a genuine challenge for the play-offs before eventually achieving their highest-ever League Two finish.

And having joined Sam Folarin and Stephen Dooley in agreeing a deal that will keep him at Wetherby Road for another year, he is aiming to help the club continue on its upward trajectory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am very pleased to be signing a new contract here with the football club,” the former Bradford City and Scunthorpe United man said.

Levi Sutton made 39 League Two appearances for Harrogate Town during the 2023/24 season, playing 43 times in all competitions.

“Looking back at last season, there were a lot of positives to take and that was something I wanted to be a part of again next season.

“Of course, we want to build on those positives and take things to another level. Looking at the quality we have, I think we are capable of doing that.

“I want to play as many games as I can over the course of next season. To do that, I need to take things game by game and make sure I am ready for that first league game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town’s Head of Player Recruitment, Lloyd Kerry, was instrumental in lining up the deal which saw Sutton join Harrogate from Yorkshire rivals Bradford in January 2023.

And the ex-Sulphurites midfielder said that both he and first-team manager Simon Weaver are thrilled that the player is sticking around for at least one more year.

“We’re delighted to have Levi signed up for another season,” he said.

“Since arriving at the club he’s been an important and a reliable player for us, he gives us energy, pace and bite in the middle of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Levi brings experience and is coming into his prime years as a footballer. I feel this is an important signing and we’ll see plenty more committed performances from him next season.”

On the decisions of those three out-of-contract players to accept offers to remain with Town for 2024/25, Kerry added: “Levi, Stephen and Sam have all chosen to extend their contracts with us which was really important business for us.

“They know the club, the coaches and how they work.