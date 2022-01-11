Leon Legge signs for Harrogate Town as Sulphurites move quickly to replace Connor Hall

Leon Legge in action for Port Vale back in September 2020. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites have wasted no time in moving to replace the outgoing Connor Hall, who it was confirmed had joined the Valiants on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are really delighted to bring Leon in. We believe he will add aggression and leadership to our group," Town boss Simon Weaver said.

"It remains so important to win the first ball in both boxes and we will be asking Leon to do that for us.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Legge challenges new team-mate Mark Beck during Harrogate Town's goalless draw at Port Vale in September 2020.

"Off the pitch, I know the lads will benefit from his professionalism, knowledge and dedication to the game.”

Standing at 6ft 4", the 36 year-old arrives at Wetherby Road having made over 100 appearances at Vale Park over the past three seasons.

A physical, no-nonsense defender, Legge’s career began in non-league where he featured for the likes of Eastbourne, Hailsham and Lewes before making the move into the Football League with Brentford in 2009.

He spent four years with the Bees and was part of their squad that finished as runners-up in the 2010/11 Football League Trophy.

He then joined Gillingham in 2013, initially on loan before helping them win promotion to League One. Legge would go on to make more than 70 appearances for the Gills before signing for Cambridge United in 2015.

He was named Supporters' Player of the Season in his debut year, while in his second season he proved to be a real threat in the attacking third, contributing seven goals in the 50 games he played that campaign.

Legge would go on to captain the U’s before moving to Port Vale in July 2018, where he also wore the armband.