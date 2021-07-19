Jordan Stevens in action during Harrogate Town's pre-season friendly success over Newcastle United Under-23s. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Leeds United winger, who is currently on trial with the League Two Sulphurites, was introduced as a substitute in the second half of Sunday's 2-1 win over Newcastle United Under-23s.

He popped up on both the left and the right flank during his 30-minute outing and produced one telling moment late in the piece.

Receiving the ball wide on the right following a quickly-taken free-kick, Stevens rolled a cross towards the six-yard-box where Harrogate striker Aaron Martin was waiting to apply the simplest of finishes, deciding the contest in the process.

Jordan Stevens receives instructions from Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa during a pre-season friendly in the summer of 2020. Picture: Getty Images

"I thought the did well, he contributed to the game didn’t he," Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"He put some good balls in, one which ultimately led to our second goal.

"He’s technically very good - as you can see - but he’s going to be, coming from Leeds United.

"We’re just having an early look at him."

Stevens, who spent time on loan with Swindon Town and Bradford City last term, featured five times under Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship, but has found his opportunities limited since Leeds were promoted back to Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Town will be pursuing a loan move or a permanent deal for the 21-year-old, should they decide that they like the look of him.