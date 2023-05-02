News you can trust since 1836
Leeds United fate in Premier League relegation battle predicted following Leicester City and Everton draw

At the business end of the Premier League season, every game is important for clubs hovering dangerously near the foot of the table.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:49 BST

It may be a cliché but Leeds United have four cup finals remaining this season as they seek to retain their top flight status. Two of the club’s rivals in the fight for survival did battle last night (May 1), but 90 minutes could not separate Leicester City and Everton.

Following the 2-2 draw between the Foxes and the Toffees, FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer has updated its predictions for how the Premier league table will look once all games have been played.

The supercomputer is anticipating a tense battle, with just a point separating 17th and 18th. Southampton are the club predicted to occupy the foot of the table, meanwhile FiveThirtyEight think the Saints will be joined in the drop zone by Leeds United and Everton.

Leeds United have four cup finals remaining this season as they seek to retain their top flight status. Image: Jonathan GawthorpeLeeds United have four cup finals remaining this season as they seek to retain their top flight status. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe
This means Nottingham Forest and Leicester City are expected to make a narrow escape. Below is the FiveThirtyEight Premier League table prediction in full:

Pos Club GD Pts
1 (C) Manchester City +63 90
2 Arsenal +44 84
3 Newcastle United +37 74
4 Manchester United +13 73
5 Liverpool +28 66
6 Brighton & Hove Albion +23 63
7 Tottenham Hotspur +6 60
8 Aston Villa +4 58
9 Brentford +6 54
10 Fulham -2 51
11 Crystal Palace -9 46
12 Chelsea -6 46
13 AFC Bournemouth -30 43
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers -23 41
15 West Ham United -12 40
16 Leicester City -15 34
17 Nottingham Forest -35 34
18 (R) Leeds United -29 33
19 (R) Everton -28 33
20 (R) Southampton -35 28
