Leeds United v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites aim to make FA Cup history

Harrogate Town forward Sam Folarin challenges Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu during the pre-season friendly between the sides in July last year. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Harrogate Town can switch focus from their battle to pull clear of the League Two relegation zone this weekend and look forward to a mouthwatering FA Cup assignment away at Leeds United.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites, who have conquered League One high-flyers Wrexham and non-league Gainsborough Trinity in the competition already this term, visit the Championship heavyweights’ Elland Road home on Saturday for a 5.45pm kick-off.

This is just the second time in the club’s history that they have reached the third round stage, with the only previous occasion coming in 2021/22, when they lost 4-0 at Championship Luton, having upset League One Portsmouth to reach that stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so, although it would require an upset of epic proportions with 67 places in the English footballing pyramid currently between the two teams, Harrogate would make history if they could secure their passage into the fourth round for the first time ever.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

But, with Leeds currently top of the second tier, unbeaten in eight matches and on course for a return to the Premier League at the second time of asking, emerging triumphant on Saturday will be an extremely tough ask for Simon Weaver and his men.

Town currently sit 21st in League Two following a run of form that has seen them take just four points from the last 24 on offer.

Their only victory during that eight-match spell did come at Barrow last time out, ending a run of seven games without a win, and does at least mean that they head to West Yorkshire in a more positive frame of mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Weaver says that the occasion itself should provide his players with a huge lift.

Matty Foulds has been ruled out for a month with a groin injury and will not play any part in Harrogate Town's FA Cup tie with Leeds United. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"Moments like this are the icing on the cake,” he said. “The coach journey, walking into the changing rooms, walking out of the tunnel – it’s superb.

"You’d like to think that professional footballers will be up for every game, but walking out in front of 37,000, they should need no motivation at all. So it’s a chance to rise as a man to the occasion and make sure that we acquit ourselves.

"This is so far removed from where we were, and it gives me enormous pride, seeing that progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And you need a leg up in life sometimes because it’s a massive grind, 99 percent of the time.”

Town make the short trip to Leeds missing a number of key members of personnel. Influential midfielders George Thomson (achilles) and Josh Falkingham (shin) will definitely miss out, as will defenders Matty Foulds (groin) and Liam Gibson (hamstring).

Winger Ellis Taylor could however be fit enough to be included in Weaver’s squad for the first time in almost two months having managed to get some training under his belt after recovering from a quad issue.

"Hopefully Ellis will have some involvement in the squad,” the Harrogate boss said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But Matthew Foulds has been ruled out for another month, which has come from nowhere.

"It was just a bit of tightening up in the joint in his groin, so that rules him out – another one.”

In terms of previous encounters, Town and Leeds last met as recently as July this year, with the Whites running out 3-0 victors in a pre-season friendly at Wetherby Road.