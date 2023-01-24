Leeds United continue to battle against the drop as we move into the second half of the Premier League season.

The Whites are now just a point above the relegation zone after their draw with Brentford, though they do have a game in hand to play. That won’t come just yet, though, with an FA Cup clash to play this weekend, against one of Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood, with the two facing off on Tuesday night. In the meantime, Jesse Marsch and his recruitment staff will be eyeing potential new signings.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Harrison price tag

Leeds star Jack Harrison is one again attracting interest, and it’s not just Newcastle United this time.

The Daily Mail have claimed that Newcastle are interested in making a late move for the winger, and they could be joined by Leicester City, who are set to lose Ayoze Perez this month. According to the report, Leeds could do a deal as they look to ‘balance the books’, but certainly not on the cheap.

It’s claimed Leeds would ask for £35million to sell one of their star wingers during this window.

Traore blow

Elsewhere, it looks like Leeds won’t find an attacking reinforcement in Wolves star Adama Traore.

According to talkSPORT, Leeds and Tottenham have expressed an interest in Traore, though Spurs look to have found their new wide man in the form of Arnaut Danjuma. According to the report, Wolves do not intent to offload Traore as they battle the drop, and they are willing to go to surprising lengths to avoid a sale.