The 26-year-old was not present for the hearing at Harrogate Magistrates Court today (January 23) but pleaded guilty to speeding and using a mobile phone while driving.

Magistrates heard Kristensen had been on his way home after playing in Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on May 13, 2023, when he was caught using his phone on Scott Hall Road.

He was given a £666 fine and ordered to pay a £666 surcharge. Six points have been added to his driving licence for the offence.

Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen is currently on loan at Roma. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Magistrates also heard how on February 19, 2023, the defender was caught driving at 38mph on the A6040 Knaresborough Road, where the speed limit is 30mph.

For this offence, he was issued with three penalty points for his licence and fined £1,000. In total, Kristensen was fined £2,512, including £180 prosecution costs, and order to pay in full within 28 days.

The defender, of North Park Road in Harrogate, had previously been issued with a driving disqualification for an insurance matter.

Although still under contract at Elland Road, Kristensen is currently on loan at Roma in the Italian top flight.