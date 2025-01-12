Leeds United boss Daniel Farke praises Harrogate Town for 'excellent' FA Cup display

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke watches on during Saturday's FA Cup third-round clash with Harrogate Town at Elland Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was extremely complimentary about Harrogate Town following Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash between the sides.

The Championship leaders ran out 1-0 winners over their Yorkshire rivals at Elland Road, Largie Ramazani heading home the only goal of the game to decide matters in the 59th minute.

No fewer than 67 places currently separate the teams, and although Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites are struggling at the wrong end of League Two, they pushed their hosts all the way in West Yorkshire.

Although they spent long periods of the match defending their own box, Town created a couple of decent goal-scoring opportunities, and should also have been awarded a first-half penalty.

Sulphurites midfielder Dean Cornelius is fouled by Leeds United defender Pascal Strujik.

And Farke was quick to recognise the away team’s contribution to what was an absorbing affair.

“Well done to Harrogate, they played an excellent game today,” the German said.

“I have been involved in many of these games where the underdog is aiming for a shock result and an upset. It is never easy because, for them, it’s the game of the season and for some of them, perhaps the game of their lives at a packed Elland Road – and they are excited.

"You also have to respect the quality of the opponent – a professional football side who spend their whole day focused on training and playing in order to be as successful as possible.

"In the first half, we had seven or eight finishing situations in the box but it was always either the post or goalkeeper or a shot was blocked. Obviously, in the centre [of the pitch], there was no space and we had to open them on the wings and we tried to switch play.

"But, it is never easy. They defended really, really well and deep and with the knife between the teeth.”