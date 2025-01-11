Harrogate Town were knocked out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town gave a good account of themselves, but ultimately came up just short in their FA Cup third-round clash with Championship heavyweights Leeds United.

The League Two Sulphurites, currently struggling at the wrong end of the fourth tier, were always in Saturday evening’s contest, which was ultimately decided by Largie Ramazani’s second-half header.

Having only reached this stage of the competition once before, Simon Weaver’s men would have made history had they managed to cause an upset of epic proportions and progressed to round four.

And although they failed to do so, there was plenty to admire about their performance, which did see them create a couple of goal-scoring opportunities.

With 67 places dividing the teams at kick-off and Leeds enjoying an eight-game unbeaten run which has taken them to the top of the Championship, the home side’s dominance of possession was to be expected.

But Weaver’s men began the afternoon looking an organised, well-drilled outfit, and a committed defensive performance – underpinned by numerous brave blocks – ensured that they made it through to the interval unscathed.

James Belshaw was forced into his first save as early as the sixth minute, though it was a routine gather from Ramazani’s effort.

Town’s first foray forward of any real note should then have led to them being awarded a 13th-minute penalty. Josh March got the wrong side of Joshua Guilavogui and was then brought to ground by the Whites defender inside the box, but referee James Bell and his assistants got their biggest decision of the night wrong.

With 21 minutes on the clock, Ramazani threatened again at the other end, testing Belshaw with a low shot that the Harrogate custodian handled well.

Captain for the night and 10-year Harrogate veteran Warren Burrell, who had already won two crucial headers inside the penalty area, then came to his side’s rescue on 25 minutes, sliding in to block Mateo Joseph’s goal-bound strike.

And Town’s inability to keep hold of the ball meant that they spent the last 20 minutes of the opening period attempting to repel wave after wave of Leeds raids.

The Sulphurites survived a couple of scrambles, before Anthony O’Connor produced a vital intervention to prevent Guilavogui from finishing off a Solomon cross.

Ramazani then blazed high and wide from a decent position as the half drew to a close shortly after Joseph drove down the middle of the pitch and shot against the base of the upright.

Leeds began the second period as they had ended the first, but Harrogate launched a dangerous counter-attack in the 51st minute, March’s intelligent through-ball forcing Pascal Strujik into making a last-ditch challenge on Dean Cornelius as he raced in on goal.

Strujik then survived a hopeful shout for a penalty when Jack Muldoon kicked the ball against his arm from point-blank range, before play switched to the other end and Solomon cut inside off the left and clipped the top of the cross-bar with a fine strike.

Town’s best opportunity of the contest arrived in the 56th minute. The relentless James Daly closed down Ethan Amapdu on the edge of the home area, and the ball broke kindly for March, who drew a decent stop out of Karl Darlow with a first-time effort.

Three minutes later, the Whites broke the deadlock. Solomon got the better of Cornelius down the left and hung up a cross that Ramazani was able to nod home unmarked at the far post after Levi Sutton switched off for a split second and lost his man.

Chasing the game, Harrogate went a little bit more direct and enjoyed a useful spell of pressure which saw them ask a few questions of the home defence.

With long throw-ins and deliveries into the area looking their most likely route back into the match, a corner from the left sparked a scramble inside the Leeds six-yard box, but the ball just wouldn’t quite fall for Jasper Moon.

With the contest still in the balance, Daly’s superb flick-on from Belshaw’s 81st-minute punt forward sent March through on goal, however Darlow was quickly off his line to make a brave one-on-one save.

Leeds then threatened to add to their tally, Joseph blasting wide from distance before a swift counter-attack ended with Belshaw kicking out a leg to prevent Daniel James from making it 2-0.

But the Whites had already done just about enough to secure their passage into the fourth round.