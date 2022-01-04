League Two transfer window: Salford City defender set for Wrexham and are Rochdale about to lose Josh Beesley?

Stevenage have brought three players in as their rebuild goes on. At the other end of the table, promotion-chasing Port Vale and Bristol Rovers have bolstered their attacking options, whilst Carlisle United, Swindon, Bristol Rovers and Bradford have also added to their ranks.
Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.
1. Blackpool target Rochdale's Jake Beesley
Blackpool are interested in a move for striker Josh Beesley who has scored nine goals this season for Rochdale in League Two.
NORWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Tyrese Omotoye of Norwich City and Julian Borner of Sheffield Wednesday compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road on December 05, 2020 in Norwich, England. A limited number of fans are welcomed back to stadiums to watch elite football across England. This was following easing of restrictions on spectators in tiers one and two areas only. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
3. Tyrese Omotoye - Norwich City to Carlisle
Promising Norwich City forward Tyrese Omotoye has joined Carlisle on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has been recalled from Leyton Orient - where he spent the first half of this campaign - to facilitate the move.
4. Chanka Zimba to join Northampton
Chanka Zimba, left, is set to join Northampton Town on loan from Cardiff City. Zimba has made one appearance for the Bluebirds this season.
