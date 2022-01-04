NORWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Tyrese Omotoye of Norwich City and Julian Borner of Sheffield Wednesday compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road on December 05, 2020 in Norwich, England. A limited number of fans are welcomed back to stadiums to watch elite football across England. This was following easing of restrictions on spectators in tiers one and two areas only. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

League Two transfer window: Hartlepool to miss out on loan keeper, while Carlisle sign Norwich City forward on loan

The January transfer window is now open with League Two clubs slowly starting to do their business.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:54 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 2:45 pm

Stevenage have brought three players in as their rebuild goes on. At the other end of the table, promotion-chasing Port Vale and Bristol Rovers have bolstered their attacking options, whilst Carlisle United, Swindon, Bristol Rovers and Bradford have also added to their ranks.

Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.

1. Tyrese Omotoye - Norwich City to Carlisle

Promising Norwich City forward Tyrese Omotoye has joined Carlisle on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has been recalled from Leyton Orient - where he spent the first half of this campaign - to facilitate the move.

2. Chanka Zimba to join Northampton

Chanka Zimba, left, is set to join Northampton Town on loan from Cardiff City. Zimba has made one appearance for the Bluebirds this season.

3. Hartlepool set to miss out on Trevor Carson

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to snub Hartlepool United in favour of Morecambe. Carson is currently Dundee United's back-up keeper.

4. Joseph Anang - recalled from Stevenage

West Ham have recalled keeper Joseph Anang from Stevenage after he lost his place at the League Two side. The 21-year-old goalkeeper had made 18 appearances for the club this season.

