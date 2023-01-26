Using their ratings for each team, experts at FiveThirtyEight simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

City, who have won twice in their past eight games, face a critical spell of games in the weeks ahead.

They currently occupy the final play-off spot in seventh.

EFL match-ball. Picture: Getty

Mark Hughes's side dug out a hard-earned draw at rivals Stockport in midweek and are next in action on February 4 when they host another side in the top-seven mix in Mansfield.

Next month, they also visit high-flying Stevenage and face home games with Tranmere and Barrow. They also hit the road for Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers, who themselves have a faint play-off sniff still.

The boffins have crunched the latest numbers and are tipping City to finish in eighth spot with 70 points, with Rovers - who visit Mansfield Town on Saturday with their game against Tranmere called off last weekend - to remain in mid-table with 66 points.

City are given a 32 per cent chance of making the play-offs and 14 per cent chance of promotion. Experts give Rovers a 17 per cent chance of reaching the play-offs and six per cent chance of promotion.

Better news at the bottom sees the tipsters predict that Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town to stave off relegation.

Harrogate, who make the trip to Carlisle on Saturday after seeing last weekend’s trip to Grimsby Town fall victim to the weather, are currently fifth from bottom. They are predicted to end the season in their current position of 20th, with a 16 per cent chance of relegation.

Predicted table