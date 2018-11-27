League One and Two: Sunderland boss Jack Ross reveals player who trains from 6am Follow our live blog of the latest news from Leagues One and Two. League One and Two clubs are in midweek action tonight - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned as we keep up-to-date with all the pre-match talk, latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Salford City v Harrogate Town: Weaver aiming to knock Ammies of their perch Salford City v Harrogate Town: Town boss Simon Weaver hopes players can remove shackles and enjoy Salford test