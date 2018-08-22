Lead role in Championship means nothing to Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted being Championship leaders so early in the season means little to him.

The Whites climbed above Middlesbrough and into top spot after maintaining their unbeaten record under the Argentinian with a thrilling 2-2 draw at Swansea.

Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez came up with equalisers after Swansea had twice led through former Leeds academy product Oliver McBurnie.

“We’ve played just a small part of the competition,” Bielsa said after Hernandez’s 79th-minute strike against his old club had prevented defeat.

“I know it’s an important position to be top of the table but it doesn’t mean a lot.”

Bielsa had become the first Leeds manager to win his first four games in charge - three in the league and one in the Carabao Cup.

This was the first time that Leeds - who lost captain Liam Cooper to injury in the warm-up - had fallen behind during his tenure.

“It was a nice game to watch and there are some important aspects we have to correct,” Bielsa added.

“We didn’t defend very well, and this did not allow us to dominate the game with regularity.

“I think the draw is a fair result, in the last games we dominated and were better than our rivals. But we couldn’t do the same here.

"Our performance had some defects, but we have got an important result because we could have lost the game as well as won it.”