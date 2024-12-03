Luke Stewart was on target for Knaresborough Town during their 2-2 draw at Penistone Church. Picture: Graham Finney Photography/Knaresborough Town AFC

A late strike prevented Knaresborough Town from putting some daylight between themselves and the NCEL Premier Division relegation zone – and from ending their incredible winless run against Penistone Church.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading by two goals at the interval, Simon Parkes’ men conceded a 90th-minute equaliser on Saturday afternoon, with that 2-2 draw leaving them without a victory in 18 fixtures against the Sheffield-based outfit.

And, perhaps more significantly, it also prevented Boro from pulling four points clear of the bottom two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first chance of the game fell to Cole Roberts, whose effort was saved by Adam Lawlor in the home goal, before Boro’s Tommy Brown did well to keep out Sam Scrivens and Luca De Falco at the other end.

The opening goal arrived in the 18th minute when the ball was cleared from the Penistone area to George Thewlis, whose fine, first-time strike from distance flew into the bottom corner.

Just before the half-hour mark, Knaresborough won a free-kick just outside the box and Dan McDaid’s low drive evaded Adam Priestley, but left Luke Stewart with an easy finish for 2-0.

The first half ended with Scrivens and De Falco threatening again for the hosts, but early in the second period Brad Walker broke clear of the Church defence, only to be denied one-on-one by Lawlor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That save was to prove crucial as, five minutes later, Wayne Hughes headed home a right-wing corner to give the home side hope.

Boro were driven back time and again and Scrivens again drew a stop from Brown.

Despite the pressure, the away defence held firm, aided by some excellent blocks and last-ditch clearances.

Brown saved again, this time from Ed Newsome, before a gap opened up and defender Hughes, who had been pushed forward, found enough space to smash home a 90th-minute leveller.

This Saturday, 17th-placed Boro entertain Parkgate (3pm).