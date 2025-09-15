Lack of 'killer edge' in front of goal is still costing Harrogate Town, says Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver watches on during Saturday's League Two defeat at Swindon. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town’s fourth League Two defeat on the bounce has prompted manager Simon Weaver to once again call on his players to find a “killer edge” in the attacking third.

The Sulphurites lost out 3-1 at top-of-the-table Swindon on Saturday, but actually led in the game following a strong start, and had enough chances to have been further ahead.

However, just as was the case during their 1-0 home defeat to Crawley seven days earlier – a match in which they managed 20 shots at goal - Weaver was left to rue a lack of ruthlessness when it really mattered.

"Edge has to accompany quality if you are to go and win games,” he told BBC Radio York.

"We have lads stepping up to the level, and we are giving it our all in training, but we have got to keep working them hard, because we do lack that killer edge and that further belief that we can go on and score a second and third goal.

"The other night at Mansfield, we played some great stuff, but only scored a penalty. Against Crawley the performance level was good up to their penalty box.

“We were a bit flat at Bromley and did lack quality on that day, but in the Chesterfield and Grimsby games we did create chances. There are however moments where we can show more quality to get more points on the board.”

Town began brightly at the County Ground, Lewis Cass seeing an early header cleared from underneath the cross-bar before Reece Smith’s effort was deflected against a post.

The visitors then got their reward for that positive start as the ball rebounded into the Swindon net off Jack Muldoon after he had run clean through on goal and forced a save from Connor Ripley in a one-on-one situation.

But, the Robins managed to get themselves back on terms when Clarke rose at the far post to nod home Joe Snowdon’s inviting right-wing cross.

The game could have gone either way in the second period, though it was the hosts who made the all-important breakthrough in the 71st minute as Drinan headed home from close range after James Belshaw had denied Clarke.

With Harrogate pushing hard for a leveller, Swindon countered with 91 minutes on the clock and made the game safe courtesy of Drinan’s fine curling finish.

Defeat leaves the Sulphurites 17th in the League Two standings with eight points to their name from eight matches.