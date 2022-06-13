Kyle Ferguson is Harrogate Town's second new signing of the summer. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

The physically-imposing 22-year-old, who is the son of former Glasgow Rangers favourite Barry Ferguson, makes the step up to League Two from National League Altrincham, for whom he made nine appearances last term.

Having starred at the heart of the Alty back-line during the latter months of the 2021/22 campaign, 6ft 5" Ferguson was on the wish-list of a number of Football League sides after rejecting the opportunity to extend his stay at Moss Lane.

But it is the Sulphurites who have managed to capture the signature of the former Rangers youngster, beating off reported interest from the likes of Northampton, Salford City and Barrow.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve watched every minute of Kyle at Altrincham and we’re convinced he can go from strength to strength," Weaver said.

“He will add height and presence, but he’s also mobile, which are qualities you rarely see together.

“He has shown great desire in his young career so far to really kick on in the game, he’s been prepared to move out of his comfort zone and play in different countries, we’re confident he’s on an upward trajectory and look forward to seeing that progress continue with us.”

Having spent seven years playing age-group football for Rangers, Ferguson was released by the Scottish giants at the age of 14. He then went on to turn out for Kilmarnock and Airdrie's junior sides before signing for Clyde.

He then moved to America to undertake a football scholarship at Medaille College before returning to Europe to join Ytterhogdal of Sweden in the summer of 2020.

February 2021 saw Ferguson join Irish side Waterford, from whom he switched to National League Altrincham a year later.