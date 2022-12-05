Kyle Ferguson made just his fourth League Two appearance of the season as Harrogate Town triumphed 4-1 at Rochdale. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

But on Saturday, the 23-year-old centre-half delivered a stellar performance on what was his first League Two appearance in more than three months as the Sulphurites routed Rochdale at Spotland.

Not used in a league fixture since being substituted at half-time with Town 4-0 down at home to Newport County, Ferguson was handed an opportunity to stake his claim for more regular football by an injury to Rory McArdle and Joe Mattock’s suspension.

And Harrogate boss Simon Weaver singled out the ex-Altrincham defender for a “magnificent” performance and admitted that he was happy to have a point proven to him during his team’s comprehensive 4-1 success.

Kyle Ferguson celebrates with Harrogate Town's travelling fans following Saturday's League Two success at Spotland.

"Kyle was outstanding. He looked on it right from the off, to be honest,” the Town chief said.

“He was massive for us. He was up against [Scott] Quigley, who is a really good, physical centre-forward and he passed the test with flying colours.

"Kyle defended for his life. He got a booking before half-time but then kept his discipline. He’s a really good athlete - big, strong and determined.

"He was determined to make his mark and he did just that.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was a happy man after his side recorded back-to-back League Two wins for the first time this season.

"We gave him the challenge before the game, ‘take the shirt and run with it, show us, prove us wrong because we haven’t been playing you’ - and he was magnificent.”

Saturday’s appearance was just Ferguson’s eighth of the season and only his third since August, prompting Weaver to praise the Scotsman for his attitude and application during the last three months.

"It says a lot about Kyle’s character,” he added.

“He’s not moaned, he has just worked hard in training and he’s a fighter isn’t he.

"It was brilliant for him, he’s not played for so long, so to come in and show that level of fitness is testament to his attitude in training.

"He did some hard running with the lads who haven’t played as much at the start of the week and he’s right up there and working so hard.”

Ferguson himself admitted that he has been frustrated to find himself on the sidelines of late, but insisted that he was confident of being able to come in from the cold and make an immediate impression.

"It has been really frustrating, but it’s just one of those things. I had to keep working hard, keep performing well in training,” the former Glasgow Rangers junior said.

"I was getting good feedback from the gaffer for the way I was training and obviously I got my chance to come in on Saturday and I knew I was going to have a good game.

"I’d prepared right, been flying in training the past couple of weeks and there was no way I was going to let the game pass me by.”

On Town’s collective display against Dale, Ferguson added: “It was a great performance. We knew that this was a must-win game, we’re both near the bottom of the table and it was almost a six-pointer.

