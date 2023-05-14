Kyle Ferguson joined Harrogate Town from National League Altrincham in the summer of 2022. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Both players remain under contract for the 2023/24 season, but Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has given the pair permission to start looking for new clubs.

"Both Kyle and Miles have been out on loan during the second half of the season, they've been playing games and have done well,” Town’s manager told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"They've got used to playing regular football and they want more of that.

Miles Welch-Hayes was a regular starter during the early months of Harrogate Town's 2022/23 League Two campaign.

"So we are happy for them to go out again next season. We are open to them leaving on permanent deals if they can find themselves something that works.

"I’ve said that they are free to start talking to other clubs and that is what those lads and their agents are on with.”

Centre-half Ferguson, 23, signed from National League Altrincham last summer but only managed seven appearances in all competitions before being allowed to return to the Robins on loan.

Having found regular game-time scarce during the early months of the campaign, he appeared to have produced a breakthrough performance when he shone during Town’s 4-1 victory at Rochdale in early December, only to then pick up a knee injury which ruled him out for a couple of months. He did not feature for Harrogate again after that point.

Vesatile Welch-Hayes, 26, joined Town following his release by League Two rivals Colchester United at the end of 2021/22.

He began the season as a regular in Weaver’s side, where he operated on the right of a back-three and started each of the club’s opening nine league fixtures.

Having lost his place in the team, he scored a late winner against League One Morecambe in an EFL Trophy tie in October, then found himself restored to the starting line-up for a league clash at Walsall seven days later.

But a disastrous opening 45 saw the Sulphurites’ defence breached three times, leading to Welch-Hayes’ withdrawal at half-time.

That appearance was to prove his last for Harrogate in 2022/23, and he also joined Altrincham on loan until the end of the season.