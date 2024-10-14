Knaresborough Town winger Theo Hudson hurdles a challenge during Saturday's goalless draw with Eccleshill United. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Knaresborough Town's wait for a league win continues after they were held to a goalless draw by Eccleshill United at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Parkes' men have not come out on top in any of their last six NCEL Premier Division matches and have tasted victory just once in their previous nine outings in all competitions.

That solitary recent success saw them put eight past Eccleshill at Manse Lane in a League Cup tie, but Boro were unable to muster even one goal against the same opposition this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In wet and windy conditions which made things difficult for both sets of players, goal-mouth action and moments of excitement were few and far between during Saturday's fixture.

Boro forward Luke Stewart holds off the challenge of a visiting player.

The game did threaten to burst into life in the 88th minute when Eccleshill looked set to bag a late winner, only for a couple of pieces of last-ditch defending to deny them.

Play then immediately switched to the opposite end of the field, where Alex Ingham had the chance to grab all three points for the hosts, but was thwarted by United goalkeeper Alexander Hughes.

In their previous outing, Boro drew 1-1 at home to Albion Sports in the West Riding County Cup first round, before going on to lose 4-2 on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Bedford netted a 56th-minute equaliser for last year's County Cup finalists, cancelling out Lewis Waddington's first-half spot-kick.

This Saturday, third-from-bottom Boro travel to 15th-placed Frickley Athletic for a 3pm kick-off.