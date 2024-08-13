Knaresborough Town's wait for first victory goes on following loss to Penistone Church

Knaresborough Town kicked-off their 2024/25 campaign with a decent result against Hallam, but have lost three on the spin since the opening day. Picture: Graham Finney/Knaresborough Town AFC

Knaresborough Town’s wait for their first victory of 2024/25 goes on following Saturday’s 3-1 home loss to Penistone Church.

The Mane Lane outfit made a solid start to the season, holding the NCEL Premier Division’s early-pacesetters Hallam to a goalless draw on the opening day.

But, since then they have been dumped out of the FA Cup by Newcastle Benfield at the extra preliminary round stage, then suffered back-to-back defeats to Parkgate, and then Penistone.

Despite a decent start to their most recent outing, Simon Parkes’ men eventually faded away.

An early chance fell to centre-half Dan Burns, but his effort was saved following Ben Parkes’ header from a corner kick.

Boro then opened the scoring on 28 minutes after Dom Creamer’s run down the left and low cross found Adam Priestley, who turned nicely and fired home.

Penistone would however level matters from their first meaningful shot when Lennon O’Grady latched on to the ball following a corner and lashed home a fierce 42nd-minute shot.

Jack Roberts then shot wide of the mark as the visitors ended the half on top.

After the break, Town custodian Tommy Brown saved from Sam Scrivens before Creamer turned well at the other end and unleashed a strike which flew narrowly the wrong side of the upright.

Boro could have retaken the lead, but Luke Stewart fired over a gaping goal as the ball failed to fall far enough to make the finish easy.

The same player then saw another effort saved after Sam Cook’s header from Jack Lazenby’s free-kick fell to Priestley, whose initial shot was blocked.

A corner on their left then led to Penistone going ahead in the 63rd minute as the curling delivery evaded gloveman Brown’s clutches and allowed Scrivens an easy tap-in.

Boro’s Aaron White saw a cross-cum-shot saved by Adam Lawlor before the visitors went 3-1 up in the 68th as when a long through-ball sent Kieran Ryan free and he squeezed a shot under Brown’s body to set up another tap in.

The stuffing knocked out of them, it could have got worse for Parkes’ men in stoppage-time, with Brown left to deny O’Grady and keep the score at 3-1.