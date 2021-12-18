Knaresborough Town's upcoming fixtures will shape their season, says Rob Hunter

Knaresborough Town winger Jack Carr in action during last season's clash with Goole at Manse Lane. That game ended in a 1-1 draw. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Manse Lane outfit sit 15th in the NCEL Premier Division standings but have been in better form of late, comprehensively beating Hemsworth Miners Welfare 4-0 last time out.

That result means that Boro have lost just one of their previous five matches and Hunter is now expecting the club to start forcing its way up the table.

And, he expects that results over the Christmas and New Year period will provide a true indication of where they really are, starting with Saturday's home meeting with Goole.

Knaresborough Town manager Rob Hunter.

“We’ve got a run of fixtures coming up against teams who are in and around us in the table,” Hunter said.

“These games will tell us where we are in what is quite a tight division. It’s all very close, so I think this period will go a long way to defining our season.

“If we can keep picking up points – and I’m confident that we can – then we’ll be comfortable in mid-table. If we can’t manage to do that then we could end up getting sucked into the battle at the bottom of the division.”