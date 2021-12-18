Knaresborough Town's upcoming fixtures will shape their season, says Rob Hunter
Knaresborough Town manager Rob Hunter expects that how his players perform in the coming weeks will go a long way to shaping the rest of their season.
The Manse Lane outfit sit 15th in the NCEL Premier Division standings but have been in better form of late, comprehensively beating Hemsworth Miners Welfare 4-0 last time out.
That result means that Boro have lost just one of their previous five matches and Hunter is now expecting the club to start forcing its way up the table.
And, he expects that results over the Christmas and New Year period will provide a true indication of where they really are, starting with Saturday's home meeting with Goole.
“We’ve got a run of fixtures coming up against teams who are in and around us in the table,” Hunter said.
“These games will tell us where we are in what is quite a tight division. It’s all very close, so I think this period will go a long way to defining our season.
“If we can keep picking up points – and I’m confident that we can – then we’ll be comfortable in mid-table. If we can’t manage to do that then we could end up getting sucked into the battle at the bottom of the division.”
Saturday's clash with 13th-placed Goole kicks-off at Manse Lane at 3pm.