Knaresborough Town's unbeaten start ended by top-of-the-table Tadcaster Albion

Tadcaster Albion striker Desmond Okoro battles for possession with Knaresborough Town captain Dan Thirkell. Picture: Keith Handley

Knaresborough Town's unbeaten start to their 2025/26 NCEL Premier Division campaign was ended by local rivals Tadcaster Albion, who extended their lead at the top of the table in the process.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second-half strikes from the in-form Alfie Dean and new signing Charlie Marshall put the Brewers in control of Saturday's derby clash, and although Josh Hardcastle pulled one back for Boro at the death, there was to be no late reprieve for the visitors.

Simon Parkes' men had twice come from behind to draw 2-2 at Bottesford in midweek to extend their undefeated league run into a fourth game, Sam Leverett and Jack Dyche the men on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tadcaster, meanwhile, triumphed 3-0 at Frickley Athletic last Tuesday evening thanks to a first-half brace from Dean, and Noah Ward's 52nd-minute goal.

Those back-to-back victories for Albion mean that they have now won six of their opening seven Premier Division fixtures and have opened up a four-point cushion at the summit.

Reflecting on his side's success over Knaresborough, Brewers boss Ryan Qualter said: "I am absolutely delighted with the result. I think that it is the happiest I have felt since coming to the club.

“We knew that Saturday was going to be tough, and credit to Knaresborough, they are a very well-oiled machine and I thought that they were excellent in the first half and stopped everything that we tried to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They play very good football in the attacking third, they get it up to Danny Edwards, who is always going to cause problems, and their wingers are lively. They caused us problems.

"We were pleased to get in at 0-0 at half-time. I didn’t think we played well at all and we made sloppy mistakes. The positive is that the players took on board what we said after we gave them a bit of a rollicking.

“We came out for the second half, and for 20 minutes we played with tempo and imposed ourselves on the game. I’m not saying that we were the better side, but we played with purpose and I’m absolutely delighted with the three points.”

On Albion’s excellent start to life under his management, Qualter added: “You can’t argue with the results. We can’t hide that we are really pleased with how the lads have acquitted themselves in all these games.

"We are in a nice position, but, as I always say, we need to stay grounded.”