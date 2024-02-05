Knaresborough Town's unbeaten run ends, Tadcaster Albion pick up a point

Tadcaster Albion defender Connor Qualter in action against Eccleshill United. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

Simon Parkes’ men headed into the game in superb form, having won six of their previous seven NCEL Premier Division matches and knowing that victory would leave them within touching distance of a play-off spot.

But, it was fifth-placed Albion who came away with the points, courtesy of first-half strikes by Ashley Flynn and Robbie Fox.

Defeat leaves Boro eighth in the table, where they now sit six points shy of the top five. This Saturday, they entertain Bottesford Town (3pm).

Tadcaster Albion manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

Elsewhere in the division, 15th-placed Tadcaster Albion nicked a point at home to Eccleshill United thanks to Jordan Hines’ late goal, but are now three matches without a win.

The Brewers forward converted from the penalty spot with just a couple of minutes of normal time remaining to cancel out Zackary Sangster’s 67th-minute opener.

But Taddy boss Mick O’Connell was ultimately left disappointed. He said: “We created more than enough chances in that first half to win any game of football.

"When you get three one-versus-ones, you have got to be executing at least one of them. In front of goal today, we lacked composure and looked poor.

"Overall in the final third, we weren’t very good and it has cost us.

"We dominated the ball, played well and did more than enough to win. We just didn’t have the rub of the green on the day, that is the top and bottom of it.”

In NCEL Division One, Harrogate Railway’s scheduled fixture at Clay Cross Town was postponed.