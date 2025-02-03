Knaresborough Town's strength in depth key to run of four consecutive victories

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks

Simon Parkes says that the depth of Knaresborough Town's squad has been an important factor in their excellent run of recent form.

The Manse Lane outfit beat promotion-chasing Beverley Town 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to record a fourth consecutive NCEL Premier Division victory, a result which means they are now unbeaten in five matches.

Parkes has already spoken about the significance of his team going back to basics and making themselves harder to play against, but he was also quick to point to quality of the players he has had at his disposal.

Although he has been without a number of key members of personnel, the Boro boss says he has still managed to field a consistently strong side thanks to the strength in depth the club boasts.

"The squad we have has been massive in terms of these results," Parkes said.

"The strength in depth has really helped because there have been times earlier in the season where I struggled to put out a team that I was happy with.

"Even though we have players missing currently, the fact that I've been able to name a settled and strong starting XI and bench recently has been great.

"It makes a big difference, and that has been shown in the results. We needed wins and we have been able to get them."

Knaresborough took the lead against Beverley in the 18th minute. Brad Walker found Ben Parkes, and his first-time through-ball released Adam Priestley, who slotted a low finish underneath the onrushing Jonathan Dash.

The home lead was doubled with 34 minutes on the clock following a break down the left. Dominic Creamer beat a defender before steadying himself and crossing for Aaron White to slide the ball home from close range.

James Piercy's header halved the deficit shortly before half-time, but that was as good as it would get for the visitors as a fairly uneventful second period ended with Boro's slender lead still intact.

Saturday's result lifted Parkes and his men up to 14th place in the table and leaves them 16 points clear of the bottom two ahead of this Saturday's trip to Bottesford (3pm).