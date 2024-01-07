Knaresborough Town's six-match winning run ended by late Emley AFC strike

Knaresborough Town saw their six-game winning streak ended by a late equaliser in Saturday’s NCEL Premier Division clash with Emley AFC.

Knaresborough Town are now unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Manse Lane outfit, who are now unbeaten in nine matches, looked to be on course for a 1-0 success against their high-flying visitors that would have moved them to within a point of a play-off spot.

Leading through Danny Edwards’ 15th goal of the season, Simon Parkes’ men were however pegged back with just two minutes of normal time remaining when Ruben Jerome struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro moved in front with 10 minutes on the clock. Having earlier been booked for a rugged challenge shortly after the kick-off, Edwards netted with a first-time finish when James Beaston’s cross following a long throw-in was pushed into his path by Emley custodian Declan Lambton.

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes.

The away side, who currently sit second in the division, pressed hard for a leveller during the remainder of the first half, but despite having the better of the contest, were unable to find one.

Emley continued to turn the screw after the interval, though their cause was not helped by prolific former Harrogate Town striker James Walshaw getting himself sent off for a crude late challenge on Boro goalkeeper Tommy Brown.

Brown was to play a pivotal role in ensuring that the hosts came away with something to show for their efforts, producing a number of important saves during the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was eventually beaten from close range by Jerome having seemingly misjudged a cross into his six-yard box.

Despite seeing a couple of points evaporate at the death, Boro remain well placed in eighth position, where they sit within touching distance of the top five.