Knaresborough Town's six-match winning run ended by late Emley AFC strike
The Manse Lane outfit, who are now unbeaten in nine matches, looked to be on course for a 1-0 success against their high-flying visitors that would have moved them to within a point of a play-off spot.
Leading through Danny Edwards’ 15th goal of the season, Simon Parkes’ men were however pegged back with just two minutes of normal time remaining when Ruben Jerome struck.
Boro moved in front with 10 minutes on the clock. Having earlier been booked for a rugged challenge shortly after the kick-off, Edwards netted with a first-time finish when James Beaston’s cross following a long throw-in was pushed into his path by Emley custodian Declan Lambton.
The away side, who currently sit second in the division, pressed hard for a leveller during the remainder of the first half, but despite having the better of the contest, were unable to find one.
Emley continued to turn the screw after the interval, though their cause was not helped by prolific former Harrogate Town striker James Walshaw getting himself sent off for a crude late challenge on Boro goalkeeper Tommy Brown.
Brown was to play a pivotal role in ensuring that the hosts came away with something to show for their efforts, producing a number of important saves during the second period.
But he was eventually beaten from close range by Jerome having seemingly misjudged a cross into his six-yard box.
Despite seeing a couple of points evaporate at the death, Boro remain well placed in eighth position, where they sit within touching distance of the top five.
Next up for Parkes and his men is a trip to seventh-placed Penistone Church on January 20.