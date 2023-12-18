Knaresborough Town's recent resurgence down to players learning from their mistakes

Simon Parkes believes that Knaresborough Town's recent resurgence owes much to the fact that his players have started to learn from their mistakes.

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Manse Lane outfit beat Goole 4-0 away from home on Saturday to chalk up a third consecutive victory, following on from a run of form which saw them manage just one win in their previous 13 matches.

And having previously bemoaned his players' inability to properly manage games, the Boro boss believes that they are beginning to get to grips with the mental side of things.

"Winning 4-0 away from home is always very pleasing and that makes it three wins on the spin for us and a sequence of very positive results," Parkes said.

"We've always had plenty of confidence in the squad and the ability of our lads, which is why we have not looked elsewhere in terms of recruiting reinforcements.

"Really it was about improving our mentality and our discipline. I've spoken on a number of occasions about us lacking discipline and our game management not being good enough.

"These things have been costing us on a regular basis when we have got ourselves in favourable positions and then gone on to draw or lose.

"But I think that we've started learning from our mistakes. Our young squad is benefiting from getting a bit more experience, we're starting to gel and it feels like we've come through the rut that we were in. Hopefully it is a sign of things to come.”

Lewis Stephens opened the scoring for Boro after half-an-hour of Saturday’s fixture at Goole, before Danny Edwards doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Edwards then netted twice more after the interval to complete his hat-trick.

"I’m not sure that the score-line was a true reflection, to be honest we could have scored an awful lot more,” Parkes added.

"We missed a lot of good chances early on in the game and I had started to wonder if it was going to be one of those days.

"But we ended up getting the four goals – and a second clean-sheet in a row, which is equally as pleasing.”