Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks

Sam Cook scored the only goal of the game just after the hour-mark as in-form Boro dented their hosts’ hopes of securing top spot in the NCEL Premier Division.

And following on from victories over Barton Town, Eccleshill United and Frickley Athletic, the three points keeps Simon Parkes’ men’s slim chances of forcing their way back into the play-off picture alive for another week.

Boro were indebted to goalkeeper Tommy Brown for producing a good early save to prevent Campion from taking the lead before twice going close themselves at the other end as Jack Emmett fired over the bar and then wide of the mark.

Eddie Cass then powered a Ewan Gregson corner against the woodwork, shortly before home player Michael O’Brien was sent off having picked up two bookings in the space of just three minutes.

The opening half ended with Gregson shooting narrowly wide and Boro kept coming after the break, Danny Edwards running clear but missing the target before Ben Parkes drew an excellent stop from Campion goalkeeper Brad Emmerson.

The breakthrough eventually arrived on 62 minutes, Cook applying a finishing touch after Parkes had nodded a corner delivery back across the face of goal.

Brad Walker thought he had made it 2-0 eight minutes later, however his effort was ruled out for offside.

Dom Creamer then failed to find a finish when clean through on goal, and Cass was then dismissed for two cautions, but despite some late home pressure, Town were able to hold out.