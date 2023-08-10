Knaresborough Town's Danny Edwards praised for sensational form in front of goal

Knaresborough Town striker Danny Edwards has scored seven goals already this season. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Boro hitman bagged a hat-trick to fire his side to a 3-1 NCEL Premier Division success over Goole Town on Tuesday night, just three days on from scoring a stunning overhead kick as part of a brace he netted against Frickley Athletic.

Those goals took his tally for the season to seven in just three starts, with Parkes describing Edwards’ strike during Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup extra preliminary round win as “one of the best I’ve witnessed in non-league.”

The Town chief said: “Danny Edwards has rediscovered himself and is now flying with confidence.

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes.

“We always knew what Danny was capable of, but sadly last season was prone to a recurring knee injury, which ruled him out for long spells.

“It is no secret that he has hit the ground running with a brilliant start, scoring seven in his last three games.

“In honesty, that was Danny’s worst performance on Tuesday night, but credit to him for his dedication throughout the 90 minutes and for being ruthless in front of goal to seal his first hat-trick for the club.

“This comes from a drive in his own attitude to get fitter, as well the confidence he has with the extra quality around him.

“That’s no disrespect to the lads last season, as a lot of the attacking force are still the same faces. But, we are showing a real sense of character in our performances in the final third with that extra bit of flare and composure, and that’s why we are scoring as many as we are.”

This Saturday, Knaresborough look to extend their 100 percent start to the season when they host Golcar United at Manse Lane, 3pm kick-off.

They head into the match top of the table having won all three of their NCEL Premier Division fixtures to date.

Tadcaster Albion secured their first win of the campaign on Saturday when they beat Redcar Athletic in the FA Cup.

Dan McDaid scored the only goal of the game, firing home a free-kick shortly before half-time.

This weekend, Mick O’Connell’s men entertain Bottesford Town, 3pm kick-off.

In NCEL Division One, Harrogate Railway fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at Retford United.

Harry Lynn, Nathan Merchant and Harry Croft were the men on target for the Starbeck outfit.