Knaresborough Town goalkeeper Tommy Brown was a busy man before Saturday's game at Handsworth was abandoned.

Knaresborough Town’s NCEL Premier Division fixture at Handsworth was abandoned at half-time with the visitors leading 1-0.

Torrential rain flooded the ‘all-weather’ surface at Olivers Mount, leaving referee David Holbrook with no choice other than to call a premature halt to proceedings.

Debutant Dor Moscowitz had struck from close range in the 42nd minute to set Simon Parkes’ men on their way to what would have been a ninth win in 13 league outings, but the match will now have to be replayed.

A mistake by Knaresborough goalkeeper Tommy Brown left Mitch Dunne with an open goal early on, but fortunately for the visitors, Jack Powis was on hand to clear the danger.

Dunne fired over the bar soon afterwards, before Brown saved well from Owen Haigh’s looping header following a long throw-in.

Toby Kenyon then had a strike deflected against the foot of the post as Handsworth pushed for the opener, but it was Boro who eventually broke the deadlock as conditions started to deteriorate in the downpour.

Theo Hudson chanced his luck with a snap-shot from the edge of the area, and Dylan Parkin was unable to hold the low effort.

Moscowitz reacted quickest and reached the ball before Parkin, who half-blocked the follow-up, only to see the ball roll slowly towards his goal-line for the visiting midfielder to tap home.

Brown denied Dunne once again before the break, but it was not a surprise when, after delaying the re-start, referee Mr Holbrook abandoned the game with the rain looking unlikely to subside.

Knaresborough, who drop to 13th place in the table, return to action this Saturday when they entertain Bottesford Town (3pm).