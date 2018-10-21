Ten-man Knaresborough Town keep up the pressure at the top with victory over Maltby

Knaresborough Town kept the pressure on NCEL Premier Division leaders Yorkshire Amateur courtesy of a 1-0 win over Maltby Main.

On what was their first ever visit to Muglet Lane, Paul Stansfield's men triumphed thanks to Brad Walker's early strike, leaving them just a point off pole position but with two games in hand.

Boro had the benefit of a significant slope in the first period and took the initiative almost immediately.

Adam Baker struck a loose ball against the top of the home crossbar and Brad Walker reacted the quickest to volley home what proved to be the game’s only goal with six minutes on the clock.

Baker saw a second effort kept out by home keeper James Pollard, but the half remained evenly balanced until just before half-time when Walker’s shot from a Baker cross was saved.

Maltby then broke quickly down to the Knaresborough end and Jack Rushworth saved a header from Ross Duggan.

In added-time, Boro suffered a huge blow as striker Nick Black was harshly sent off after reacting to a challenge from a Main defender.

The half-time whistle allowed the 10-man visitors to re-organise, and in the 56th minute the numbers became even again when dangerous ex-Tadcaster Albion attacker Danny Frost was adjudged to have made a reckless challenge on Will Lenehan.

Play became very fractious and several yellow cards followed as the referee struggled to gain a grip on proceedings.

It was however Maltby who pressed hardest for a goal, Jonathan Hill firing wide and Duggan volleying over before Ben Parkes’ shot was deflected into Pollard’s hands as Boro countered.

Dom Wilson then headed off his own line, another strike by a home player hit the outside of a post and many more were blocked by a visiting rear-guard desperate to keep hold of their-clean sheet.

Town responded again and could have wrapped up the points when Rob Youhill’s centre was headed on by Walker, only for Ben Cohen to fire over the top from just six yards out.

In the closing minutes, Rushworth kept out another Duggan header and, despite over six minutes of added time being played, Maltby were unable to grab a goal as Knaresborough held on for maximum points.