Late goal sees Boro exit FA Vase

Knaresborough Town’s trip to North Shields in the second round of the Buildbase FA Vase ended in disappointment following a 2-1 defeat.

The NCEL Division One leaders did however come away from the north-east with heads held high after giving one of the favourites to win the competition a real run for their money.

A second-half goal from Boro substitute Blaine Hobson had levelled the game at 1-1, but Shields struck again late on to seal their progress.

Three early corners for Paul Stansfield’s men resulted in a Brad Walker shot flying narrowly wide, but at the other end Lee Mason snapped an attempt just off target when the home side’s first meaningful chance arrived midway through the half.

Boro gloveman Dan Atkinson made a fine diving save to keep out another Mason effort before Gareth Bainbridge fired wide for the Northern League Division One hosts.

The last real opportunity of the opening period fell to Dean Holmes, but he also found Atkinson in no mood to be beaten.

Shields did however take the lead shortly after the resumption when a long ball down the left side sent Holmes into the corner, but he managed to wriggle into a position to cross the ball.

Bainbridge saw an initial shot blocked, but from the floor he managed to knock the ball over the line to the delight of the large home contingent.

Knaresborough were stung into action by conceding and Ben Cohen embarked on a good run before forcing Sean McCafferty to save his effort from distance.

Soon afterwards, Gregg Anderson headed wide from a Tom Hesketh corner on the right as the visitors continued to push.

Hobson then replaced Cohen, and within two minutes of setting foot on the pitch he levelled the scores after Greg Kidd headed on another Hesketh corner. Hobson’s first attempt was saved but he was able to knock home the rebound,sending the Knaresborough following into loud celebration.

Atkinson then saved a header from Ryan Carr and Mason somehow managed to nod wide from close range after a left-wing centre was first pushed away by Atkinson and then partially cleared from the line by Kidd.

Stansfield’s troops continued to press, but were caught by a quick break, on 80 minutes, which saw Bainbridge sent clear and he finished coolly to demonstrate why he has scored so many goals for Shields.

Walker saw a strike deflected wide soon afterwards, but it was not to be for Boro, and the final chance of the afternoon fell to Paul Robinson, whose shot was wide.