Knaresborough up to sixth after victory on the road at Garforth

Knaresborough Town returned to NCEL Premier Division action on Tuesday evening, beating Garforth Town 4-2 away from home.

Paul Stansfield's team's FA Cup and FA Vase exploits meant that they had not played a league game since September 21, but they managed to follow up Saturday's demolition of higher division Kendal Town with another positive result.

With the wind at their backs, Garforth had much of the early pressure, but the Boro defence held firm.

At the other end, Ben Parkes brought a stop from home keeper Toby Wells following the visitors’ first attack of note, but then Jack Rushworth had to save well to deny Devonte Morton.

A Rob Worrall shot was cleared from the Garforth line before Shaquille Clarke-Adams shot narrowly wide as the hosts attempted to hit back.

A long ball into the right corner then led to the opening goal.

Rob Youhill managed to win the ball as Kieran Holmes tried to see it out for a goal kick and the visiting winger was then tripped as he ran into the penalty area.

Dan Thirkell duly converted the resulting spot-kick for 1-0 in the 42nd minute.

Youhill came very close to adding a further goal a minute later when he broke free only to strike against the outside of the post from a narrow angle, but Boro then surrendered possession down the left and Niah Payne ran forward before striking home a 45th-minute equaliser.

Shortly after the resumption, Clarke-Adams put Garforth ahead when his cross-cum-shot from the left took a slight deflection before squeezing in off Rushworth's far post.

The away response was however immediate. Gregg Anderson fired over after Nick Black’s shot was blocked, but the big centre-half had to wait only two minutes to head home powerfully from Youhill’s 52nd-minute corner.

With Stansfield's men seizing the ascendancy, Black went close when he broke clear, only for Wells to save from the narrow angle and the follow up was blocked.

Youhill then had a lob tipped away by Wells, but Knaresborough regained the lead from the resulting corner in the 62nd minute.

Thirkell headed back, and although Anderson’s effort was cleared off the goal-line, Brad Walker followed up to volley home the loose ball.

Play was evenly balanced in the closing stages until Rob Worrall followed up a Walker effort to fire home a low shot and wrap things up just before full-time.