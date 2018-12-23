Knaresborough Town trim gap at the top after comfortable win over Goole

Knaresborough Town roared back into contention at the top of the NCEL Premier Division courtesy of a 4-1 win over Goole AFC.

Saturday’s victory, coupled with a defeat for leaders Yorkshire Amateur, leaves Paul Stansfield’s team just four points off top spot, but with a game in hand.

On what was their first ever visit to Goole, Boro survived an early scare when Harry Thompson volleyed over the top after Jack Rushworth had saved from Terry Barwick.

The visitors were soon ahead, however, Rob Youhill moving the ball inside for Josh Garbutt whose 12th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area was deflected just inside the post.

Six minutes later, Garbutt was fouled just outside the box and Dan Thirkell crashed the resulting free-kick the right side of the opposite upright to double the Town advantage.

Garbutt then cut in from the left flank only for his shot to be deflected wide of the target, yet when the second of the two corners that followed arrived into the hosts’ box, Will Lenehan rose to power home a header for 3-0 in the 23rd minute.

That lead almost became four when another Garbutt corner was headed towards goal by Gregg Anderson, where Brad Walker attempted to glance the ball over gloveman Daniel Montgomery, only to see his effort come back off the cross-bar.

There were no more goals before the interval, however Nick Black and Ben Cohen combined to send Walker one-on-one with Montgomery in the 64th minute and Boro’s leading marksman duly made it 4-0 with his 17th strike of the season.

Black should have added a fifth when Youhill’s centre from the right found him well placed, and then turned well to fire a second effort over the top before a long period of play saw no further chances arrive before stoppage-time.

With just seconds remaining, Thirkell was penalised for a challenge inside his own box and Goole’s Thompson converted from 12 yards to trim the deficit.

Boro return to action on Saturday (December 29) when they entertain sixth-placed Bridlington Town at Manse Lane, 3pm kick-off.