Knaresborough Town suffer heavy defeat to five-star Thackley

Knaresborough Town suffered a shock 5-0 defeat when they entertained struggling Thackley on Saturday afternoon.

NCEL Division One champions last term, Paul Stansfield's men have impressed since their promotion to the Premier Division and victory at Manse Lane would have kept them fifth in the table, just seven points shy of the summit.

They did however have a rare off day and were punished in surprisingly clinical fashion by a visiting side that began the weekend just two places above the relegation zone and with only one win to their name from their previous seven outings.

Boro began well enough and an early Rob Worrall free-kick was saved before Brad Walker fired over the top.

Skipper Will Lenehan then just failed to direct a cross-cum-shot from Adam Baker goalwards, but soon saw his side go behind to a 29th-minute Adam Muller strike after a corner was not fully cleared.

The home response was positive and Rob Youhill cut inside to fire a fine effort towards goal, however Thackley keeper Luke Wilson just managed to get fingertips to the ball and direct it over the cross-bar.

Disaster then struck for Boro when an attempted clearance from Liam Corbett was charged down by Jack Normanton and the ball rebounded straight into goal in the 36th minute.

Luke Stewart shot narrowly wide at the other end before the half ended with a Normanton strike from long-range that was saved by Corbett.

Normanton continued to cause the home defence problems after the interval and a mix-up between Gregg Anderson and Corbett nearly presented him with his second of the afternoon, however he fired wide.

The same player then charged down another Corbett kick, only for the ball to fly too high on this occasion.

A third Thackley goal was not long in arriving, however, with Muller left unmarked to head home a 56th-minute free-kick.

Knaresborough continued to press hard and a Dan Thirkell header was cleared from under the bar before Anderson’s follow-up was blocked.

Worrall’s shot was then saved by Wilson and Baker’s effort tipped around the upright as the visiting custodian made sure his clean-sheet stayed intact.

Thackley were not done yet though and Normanton lifted over Corbett and knocked home the fourth, then substitute Luke Robinson reacted the quickest from a throw in to lob number five past a shell-shocked home defence.

Late chances fell to Lenehan and Thirkell, but the result was long since settled and Thackley deservedly took the spoils.

Defeat leaves Boro sixth in the table ahead of their visit to Worksop Town on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.