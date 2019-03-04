Knaresborough Town edge out Barton Town to register first win in four matches

A solitary Adam Baker strike proved sufficient for Knaresborough Town as they made a return to winning ways when Barton Town visited Manse Lane.

The ex-Tadcaster Albion winger struck in the first half of Saturday's NCEL Premier Division clash, guiding Paul Stansfield's men to a first victory in four outings.

Barton began strongly and their physical presence seemed to unsettle Boro early on.

Matty Plummer shot wide and Will Waudby was narrowly off the target with a free-kick as the visitors took control.

A lone Rob Youhill strike was just wide of the mark at the other end, but Barton soon responded and Eddy Birch fired over from another free-kick before Gareth Barlow headed over following a left-wing corner.

Youhill saw a second effort saved by Sam Riches, and then the game's decisive moment arrived.

There were 35 minutes on the clock when a slip by a visiting defender allowed Youhill to break to the byline and cross for Baker to tap in for his first goal for the club.

Early in the second half, home custodian Jack Rushworth tipped over from a dangerous Waudby centre as Barton looked for a way back into the match.

Boro then went down the other end of the pitch and won a corner, from which Will Lenehan headed back for Dan Thirkell to nod straight at Riches.

The away side continued to push for a leveller and Rushworth caught a Tom Waudby shot before tipping over Plummer's powerful, rising drive.

Boro looked to play out time, but still Barton came and Rushworth was forced to make a vital low stop to keep out a late effort on goal and ensure the victory.

Three points lift Stansfield's team one place to seventh in the league standings ahead of this weekend's trip to relegation-threatened Hall Road Rangers (3pm).