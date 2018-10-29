Knaresborough Town draw a blank in home clash with Bottesford

Knaresborough Town were held to a goalless draw by visiting Bottesford Town at Manse Lane on Saturday.

Saturday's NCEL Premier Division showdown between the two promotion-hopefuls ebbed and flowed with each side enjoying periods of domination.

Boro's Will Lenehan headed over the bar from a corner early on and then Sam Cook saw an effort saved by Jordan Douglas.

Jack McMenemy was off-target for Bottesford at the other end before the hosts came again and Luke Stewart's strike was kept out by the legs of Douglas, Brad Walker heading wide when the ball came back into the box.

Bottesford then hit back and seized the initiative for the much of the remainder of the first half as Dayle Hutson shot into the side-netting, Martin Pembleton fired wide and the same player then forced a good stop from home custodian Liam Corbett.

The final chance of the opening period fell to Boro's Gregg Anderson, however his header flew too high.

Corbett was forced into action once again shortly after the resumption, this time doing well to thwart Henry Cook before McMenenmy blasted over the top.

As the half progressed, Knaresborough began to claw their way back into the match and a Walker effort was saved by Douglas after a neat move down the right involving Ben Parkes and Rob Youhill.

Another Walker strike was deflected wide after another Youhill centre, and Parkes and Paul Beesley were then both off-target as Boro attempted to force the issue.

Walker shot over and Beesley’s header was kept out by Douglas before a final effort from the experienced centre-forward was dealt with comfortably and each team had to settle for just a point.

The result means that Paul Stansfield's men drop one place to third in the table, however they still hold two games in hand on leaders Yorkshire Amateur, who are just three points clear at the summit.