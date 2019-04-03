Knaresborough Town boss doesn’t believe his players are getting their just deserts

Knaresborough Town manager Paul Stansfield doesn’t believe that his side have been getting the results that their overall performances have warranted of late.

The men from Manse Lane were good value for a 3-0 success over Bottesford Town on Saturday, but then slipped to a third defeat in four when they lost out at home to Eccleshill United in midweek.

“We had an off day against Hall Road Rangers a few weeks ago, but apart from that the lads have been performing really well recently,” the Boro boss said.

“We were brilliant at Bottesford on Saturday, we carried the performance from the Handswoth defeat last week into that game and could have scored plenty more.

“Football-wise we were a different level against Eccleshill, we played some super stuff, but as I’ve said all season, games are decided in both boxes.

“It feels like deja vu because I’m saying the same thing every week, but not taking our chances is costing us in so many games. We need to be more ruthless.

“There’s plenty to be positive about, however. The performances are there, if not the results, but we are still learning.”

Boro produced some of their best passing football of the season during Tuesday night’s encounter with Eccleshill, creating but squandering several good opportunities.

Luke Stewart,Brad Walker and Adam Baker all failed to hit the back of the net before half-time and the hosts were made to payin the 70th minute when Anthony Brown was allowed too much time inside the area and nudged an effort just inside Sam Lee’s upright.

Saturday’s victory at Bottesford was achieved courtesy of a bright start and three goals that arrived inside the opening half an hour.

Rob Worrall broke the deadlock, slamming home Luke Stewart’s cross from the right in the 13th minute.

Stewart was also responsible for Boro’s second goal shortly afterwards, beating a defender and then reaching the ball just before goalkeeper Jordan Douglas to leave Walker with an open goal.

And the points were then sealed in the 26th minute, Worrall netting again following Walker’s fine run and pass.

Town host Hemsworth this Saturday, 3pm kick-off at Manse Lane.