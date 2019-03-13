Knaresborough Town boss demands more from players following Hall Road Rangers loss

Knaresborough Town boss Paul Stansfield says his players “have to be better” following their surprise defeat to relegation-threatened Hall Road Rangers.

The men from Manse Lane went down 2-1 in East Yorkshire, dropping down to eighth place in the NCEL Premier Division standings in the process.

“I’m disappointed," Stansfield reflected.

"On a dodgy pitch Hall Road worked harder than us and wanted it more.

“We had the better chances and have more quality in our side, but they did the right things in the right areas, and I can’t have any complaints about the result.

“We have to be better. We’re not going to coast through these last seven games of the season. No team that I manage will ever do that.

“We’ll be having a frank discussion about what is expected during training this week and I’ll make changes for Saturday’s game .

“If I don’t get the reaction I want then I’ll make more changes the week after until we get it right.”

Boro should have taken the lead within 15 seconds of kick-off when Steve Bromley’s header found Adam Baker with the goal at his mercy, but he could only hit the underside of the cross-bar and the ball bounced agonisingly away.

The home side recovered from that early shock and Kent Bannister gave them a 14th-minute lead, steering in a low shot from wide on the right of the penalty area.

Brad Walker then levelled the scores after Bromley headed down Rob Youhill’s centre from the right for him to finish off in the 28th minute.

Boro lost goalkeeper Jack Rushworth to injury, meaning that Dan Thirkell had to take over in goal and the stand-in stopper was beaten by Rangers’ only shot on target of the second period, Bannister notching from close range in the 73rd minute.

Luke Stewart, Rob Worrall and Gregg Anderson all went close to levelling matters late on, but it was not to be for the visitors.

Next up for Stansfield and his men is a home clash with Maltby Main, the side directly above them in the table, 3pm kick-off at Manse Lane on Saturday.