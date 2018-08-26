Garbutt hat-trick helps five-star Boro to FA Cup success

Josh Garbutt hit a hat-trick as Knaresborough Town thrashed Blyth AFC 5-1 to progress to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time.

Paul Stansfield's men took an early lead at Manse Lane and never looked back, inflicting a first defeat of the season on the previously unbeaten Northern League Division One leaders.

Visiting captain David Robinson fired wide during the opening exchanges, but it was Boro who went ahead in just the fourth minute when Sam Cook headed home a Rob Worrall free-kick from the right wing.

Four minutes later, Ben Cohen threaded a pass inside Blyth's central defensive pair and Garbutt ran through to convert his first goal of the season.

The home faithful were treated to a third soon afterwards, Brad Walker breaking through before passing to Worrall, who again set up Garbutt to score at the back post.

Boro's blitz left the Blyth defence in shock, particularly Curtis Coppen, who was immediately sent off for something he said to the referee.

At the other end, home custodian Liam Corbett was called into action to deny Michael Chilton, but then his opposite number Chris Bannon, had to tip over to prevent Garbutt’s volley going under the crossbar.

Garbutt only had to wait until the 33rd minute to complete his treble, however, finishing again at the far post from Cohen’s right-wing centre.

Worrall’s free-kick then struck the bar, while Robert Taylor hit the woodwork at the other end as Blyth tried to claw their way back into the tie.

Chilton headed over following that let-off and then saw a header saved by Corbett, but Boro reached half-time with a healthy 4-0 advantage.

Colin Heath shot wide soon after the break, as did Walker, but the away team also saw Craig Macfarlane’s strike fly past the post.

Cohen was then wide from Garbutt’s cross and Blyth had chances for Robinson and Taylor before Stansfield's troops added a fifth.

Steve Bromley was played in by Walker’s pass and smashed in his 100th goal for the club in the 61st minute.

Robinson pulled one back from the penalty spot four minutes later, but the goal was of little consequence.

And even when they were reduced to 10 men for the last 20 minutes through an injury to Gregg Anderson, the hosts were still able to threaten, seeing efforts from Ben Parkes and Walker saved as they progressed into uncharted territory.