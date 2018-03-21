Early goals pave the way for another Knaresboro’ success

Knaresborough Town struck twice in the opening eight minutes to set up a 14th win in 16 unbeaten matches as Rossington Main were sunk at Manse Lane.

Tuesday evening’s victory moves Paul Stansfield’s team into a seemingly unassailable position, 15 points clear at the top of NCEL Division One with just eight games of the season remaining.

Boro could have been ahead as early as the first minute, but striker Nick Black just failed to make the right connection with Ben Cohen’s inviting cross.

Another chance arrived just moments later, and this time in was Cohen on the end of a ball into the box.

The winger headed goalwards at the far post and his effort was adjudged to have crossed to line before visiting goalkeeper Lee Holmes could push it away.

Boro’s lead was doubled with just eight minutes on the clock when Black registered his first goal for the club since joining earlier this month.

Having been played in on goal by Rob Youhill’s through-ball, the big frontman finished confidently from close range, leaving Holmes with no chance.

Will Lenehan fired over the top when the ball dropped to him inside the box following a corner, and although the hosts continued to apply plenty of pressure, Rossington made it to half-time without suffering any further setbacks.

The opening exchanges of the second period were more evenly-contested, and it wasn’t until the 68th minute that Stansfield’s men really threatened, substitute Luke Stewart sending a header just past the post.

Stewart went close again in the closing stages, nodding an effort slightly too high following a fine run and cross by Dan Clayton, but the points were already more than secure.

Unstoppable Boro will look to further extend their advantage at the summit when they welcome rock-bottom Retford United to Manse Lane on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.