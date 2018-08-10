Boro will ‘have a right good go’ in FA Cup clash at Ashington

Knaresborough Town boss Paul Stansfield says his side travel to Ashington in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup determined to get a result.

The men from Manse Lane visit the Northern League Division One outfit on Saturday, 3pm kick-off, and are expecting a serious examination.

“It doesn’t get much more difficult than being drawn away from home against a team from the top flight of the Northern League,” Stansfield said.

“They’re very strong, but we’re playing at the same level as them now, we’re not up against a side from a higher division, so we’ll go to Ashington and have a right good go.

“We’re taking a load of supporters with us, we’re confident and we’re backing ourselves to get a result. We want to be in the draw for the next round.”

Boro kicked-off their debut season in the NCEL Premier Division with a win over Albion Sports last time out, and Stansfield said that falling behind early on was the best thing that could have happened to his charges.

They found themselves 1-0 down with 12 minutes on the clock following a sluggish start, but conceding seemed to spark them into life and they went on to dominate the game, eventually emerging 2-1 winners.

“We were terrible really for 15 minutes. We were disjointed, couldn’t get out of our half and really struggled,” Stansfield reflected.

“To be honest, them scoring was the best thing that could have happened because it triggered something in our players and we were very good from then on.

“We really upped it and created lots of chances and could have scored a few more in the end.

“It is always nice to get three points on the board in your first game of the season, so that’s a positive, but there is plenty for us to work on.”

Strikers Nick Black and Steve Bromley, winger Rob Youhill and centre-half Will Lenehan all missed the triumph over Albion and although Black remains sidelined by injury, the other three will come back into contention at Ashington.