Boro put magnificent seven past higher-league Kendal Town in stunning FA Cup demolition

Knaresborough Town pulled off a sensational FA Cup victory over Evo-Stik League outfit Kendal Town, smashing seven goals past their visitors at Manse Lane.

Paul Stansfield's side, who play their football a division lower in the NCEL Premier, led 4-1 by half-time and added a further three strike after the break on their way to a 7-3 success.

Following the euphoria of seeing the Emirates FA Cup trophy itself at their ground on Thursday evening, Boro made something of a shaky start to Saturday’s first round qualifying tie and fell behind early on, but what followed will live long in the memories of their supporters.

Kendal split open the home defence in their opening attack in just the second minute and Mark Buchan was able to squeeze a low shot just inside the post before many spectators had even made it through the turnstiles.

Josh Garbutt fired wide at the other end, but the hosts then won a free-kick wide on the right. Rob Worrall curled a delivery towards goal and the ball flicked off the head of a defender and past gloveman Stuart Dixon for an 18th-minute equaliser.

Jack Rushworth tipped over another Buchan shot soon afterwards, however Boro moved ahead moments later.

Worrall played Brad Walker through down the right and the striker was able to slam a shot high into the net with 21 minutes on the clock.

Four minutes later, Nick Black rose to head home a Rob Youhill centre to add the third, and Black then turned provider as he spun superbly to avoid his marker and crossed for Josh Garbutt to finish.

Rushworth saved again to keep out a free-kick from Bradley Carroll and Sam Staunton-Turner fired wide as Kendal threatened a comeback.

A late Ben Thomas free-kick was well blocked and the same player fired wide from the rebound before Stuart McDonald headed over with the visitors ending the half on the up.

Their efforts were rewarded five minutes into the second period, Carroll making space on the right side of the penalty area and shooting home from a narrow angle.

Any Knaresborough nerves were soon eased as Will Lenehan headed on a Dan Thirkell free-kick and Gregg Anderson managed to lob home his side’s fifth in the 53rd minute.

Five became six on the hour-mark when Youhill beat his marker and crossed hard and low for Black to bundle in his second, and when Martin Grundy was sent off a minute later, even the most pessimistic home fans were able to settle.

Garbutt then made it 7-2 with a superb curling shot into the top corner shortly after the hour-mark, to the amazement and delight of the large crowd of 315.

Ben Cohen brought a good save from away stopper Dixon, but the Mintcakes grabbed the final goal of the game in the 75th minute when Buchan notched again.

Rushworth made two more good stops to keep out Kendal late on, but there was still time for Anderson and Cohen to go close for Boro before the referee called time and the Manse Lane outfit moved through to the next round.