Boro get their hands on FA Cup ahead of historic Kendal clash

The FA Cup made an appearance at Knaresborough Town's Manse Lane base ahead of their historic first qualifying round clash.

The famous old trophy was on show at Boro's ground as the club prepare to tackle Evo-Stik League outfit Kendal Town on Saturday having progressed further in the competition than they've managed previously in 106 years of football.

"It was amazing to have the FA Cup here at Manse Lane," chairman Peter Plews said.

"More people came down to see it than I expected and they all seemed to really enjoy themselves. Plenty of them got to have their photo taken with the trophy, it was very special.

"The people from the FA who brought the cup were brilliant and we were able to enjoy an experience that I'll never forget.

"A lot of those who attended told us that they would be back to support us on Saturday at the Kendal game and if they do that it'll be great and we should have a big crowd.

"We're the underdogs up against a team from a higher division but of course we will have a right good go.

"The players and the management team have done us proud so far and we just can't wait for the match now."

Boro thrashed Blyth AFC 5-1 in the previous round of the competition to set up Saturday's clash, which kicks-off at 3pm.

"We said before the draw was made that we just wanted to be at home, but we're up against a good side who are doing well in the division above," boss Paul Stansfield said.

"It's going to be tough, however if we're at it on the day and play to our maximum then I think we can cause them problems."

Although not at full-strength for the game, Boro will welcome a number of key personnel back into their squad on Saturday, with skipper Will Lenehan, Dan Thirkell and Nick Black all available for selection.