Boro boss: We must up our game for FA Cup test

Paul Stansfield has urged his Knaresborough Town players to raise their game ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Blyth AFC.

The men from Manse Lane have suffered back-to-back NCEL Premier Division defeats, going down 3-2 at home to Liversedge before Shaquille McKenzie’s 29th-minute strike condemned them to a 1-0 loss at Bridlington Town in midweek.

And Stansfield feels an improvement is required if the club are to progress past the preliminary round stage.

“We’ve got to be better, it’s as simple as that,” the Boro chief said.

“I could take loads of positives from the Liversedge game because we played really well but just didn’t take our chances, however we were poor at Bridlington.

“We didn’t perform well at all in a game against a top-three side in this division that was there for the taking.

“It wasn’t a typical Knaresborough Town performance. The players on the pitch didn’t do enough and if we repeat that kind of display against Blyth we will get battered.

"There's no need to panic, these lads have been brilliant all last year and for the first three games of this season, but we need to make sure that we are at it on Saturday."

Blyth currently sit top of Northern League Division One having emerged victorious from all four of their opening fixtures.

Kick-off at Manse Lane on Saturday is at 3pm.

