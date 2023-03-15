Knaresborough Town Women's promotion at the first time of asking is a 'brilliant achievement'

Cassidy Lane netted the goal which secured Knaresborough Town Women's promotion from Division Four of the West Riding County Women's League. Pictures: Caught Light Photography

The Manse Lane outfit beat Pontefract Sports & Social 1-0 on Sunday to make it 15 wins out of 15 so far in what is their first season in existence, a result which guarantees them a top-two finish.

Cassidy Lane netted the only goal of the game midway through the first half, that strike enough to extend Boro’s 100 percent record and leave them three points clear at the summit with a game in hand on second-placed Bradford City Under-21s.

"It’s a brilliant achievement, make no bones about it,” Bligh reflected.

Boro captain Grace Adams in action during Sunday's 1-0 win at Pontefract Sports & Social.

“You can only beat what is in front of you and we have done that relentlessly this season.

“The ladies had to do the dirty side of the game on Sunday, work really hard for a 1-0. It’s our first 1-0 of the season and it’s probably our best three points of the season because we know what we’ve achieved.

“There might have been a little bit of tension and anxiety because of what the game meant, but I’m elated to win 1-0.

“Promotion, let’s go on. This is just the beginning. There is more to come yet.”

The game’s deciding moment arrived with 25 minutes on the clock when Grace Adams played a sweeping pass out to the right flank for Lane to run onto.

The Boro winger controlled the ball with her first touch, looked up and let fly with an effort that went over the Pontefract goalkeeper and into the far side of the net.

On his side’s performance, Bligh added: “It was a difficult game. We knew it was going to be a challenge but it went according to plan - to a degree.

“We didn’t play our best football, but we ground out what was needed.

“We were resilient and we were competitive and came away with the three points.”

Next up for the Boro Women is a home clash with Leeds Hyde Park Women 2nds on March 26.

Knaresborough Town’s NCEL Premier Division side saw their scheduled game at Thackley fall victim of the weather at the weekend.