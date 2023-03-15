News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
1 minute ago 🔴 LIVE Budget 2023: Major change to free childcare imminent
1 hour ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
4 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
4 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe

Knaresborough Town Women's promotion at the first time of asking is a 'brilliant achievement'

Mike Bligh hailed Knaresborough Town Women’s promotion from Division Four of the West Riding County Women’s League as a “brilliant achievement”.

By Rhys Howell
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:49 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:49 GMT
Cassidy Lane netted the goal which secured Knaresborough Town Women's promotion from Division Four of the West Riding County Women's League. Pictures: Caught Light Photography
Cassidy Lane netted the goal which secured Knaresborough Town Women's promotion from Division Four of the West Riding County Women's League. Pictures: Caught Light Photography
Cassidy Lane netted the goal which secured Knaresborough Town Women's promotion from Division Four of the West Riding County Women's League. Pictures: Caught Light Photography

The Manse Lane outfit beat Pontefract Sports & Social 1-0 on Sunday to make it 15 wins out of 15 so far in what is their first season in existence, a result which guarantees them a top-two finish.

Cassidy Lane netted the only goal of the game midway through the first half, that strike enough to extend Boro’s 100 percent record and leave them three points clear at the summit with a game in hand on second-placed Bradford City Under-21s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s a brilliant achievement, make no bones about it,” Bligh reflected.

Boro captain Grace Adams in action during Sunday's 1-0 win at Pontefract Sports & Social.
Boro captain Grace Adams in action during Sunday's 1-0 win at Pontefract Sports & Social.
Boro captain Grace Adams in action during Sunday's 1-0 win at Pontefract Sports & Social.
Most Popular

“You can only beat what is in front of you and we have done that relentlessly this season.

“The ladies had to do the dirty side of the game on Sunday, work really hard for a 1-0. It’s our first 1-0 of the season and it’s probably our best three points of the season because we know what we’ve achieved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There might have been a little bit of tension and anxiety because of what the game meant, but I’m elated to win 1-0.

Promotion, let’s go on. This is just the beginning. There is more to come yet.”

The game’s deciding moment arrived with 25 minutes on the clock when Grace Adams played a sweeping pass out to the right flank for Lane to run onto.

The Boro winger controlled the ball with her first touch, looked up and let fly with an effort that went over the Pontefract goalkeeper and into the far side of the net.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On his side’s performance, Bligh added: “It was a difficult game. We knew it was going to be a challenge but it went according to plan - to a degree.

“We didn’t play our best football, but we ground out what was needed.

“We were resilient and we were competitive and came away with the three points.”

Next up for the Boro Women is a home clash with Leeds Hyde Park Women 2nds on March 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Knaresborough Town’s NCEL Premier Division side saw their scheduled game at Thackley fall victim of the weather at the weekend.

They return to action when they host Handsworth this Saturday, 3pm kick-off at Manse Lane.

BoroPromotion